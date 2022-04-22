Plenty of nice blue skies today with warm weather

We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the next few days. Due to high pressure dominating our weather forecast, we will see some plenty of sunshine filled skies in our weather forecast through our Saturday. Temperatures through the weekend will warm to the middle 80s.
We will see some low pressure build into our area on our Sunday. This could bring a few isolated to scattered showers into our weather forecast on our Sunday afternoon and into the evening. We will see better chances for some rain and thunderstorms in our weather forecast by Monday morning and into our Monday evening. We could see some heavy rainfall and we could see some hefty thunderstorms at times.
However, as of this moment in time . . . . . this does not look to be a big severe weather event in our area. We will fine tune the weather forecast as it warrants. By Tuesday, we will see more high pressure build into our area and we will see the skies clear out. We will also see the temperatures drop off just a bit during that time period.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link