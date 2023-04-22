Pleasant weekend ahead after a rainy Friday

The frontal system and associated rain that moved across our area yesterday has passed, allowing high pressure to build in this weekend. This means that there is no more rain in store for us for the next couple of days. This weekend will see dry conditions and temperatures that are below the average for this time of year.
We are starting off this Saturday morning in the mid to upper 40s and will warm to the low 70s by this afternoon. Tomorrow will be even cooler, starting out back in the mid 40s and only reaching a high of around 63 by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the first half of the day with cloud cover building in as the evening approaches. This will stick around overnight and for most of the day on Sunday.
Going forward, our next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday and will come and go for the rest of the next work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s throughout the entirety of next week. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 76 degrees so we will be well below that for the next several days.