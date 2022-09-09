Patchy rain and thunderstorms are in store for Saturday and Sunday

We saw a day filled with patchy rain and some isolated to scattered thunderstorms on our Friday. A few of the areas of rainfall have been on the heavy side at times. A few of the thunderstorms have been on the hefty side at times.
All of this is due to an old frontal system and some low pressure that is lingering along this front. This will continue to be our weather story as we go through the upcoming weekend. We will continue to see some patchy rain and some isolated to scattered thunderstorms at times. We will see the activity on the heavy and hefty side at times. The main culprit for the hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times. Along with some pretty good areas of cloud to ground lightning.
Most of the activity will gradually clear out of our area by Sunday night and into our Monday. This will be due to the passage of a cold front. This cold front will dry us out and may bring into our area a little bit of a taste of fall during our late Summer, as some overnight lows will be well down into the 50s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link