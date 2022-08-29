Patchy rain and scattered thunderstorms in store for our Tuesday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms have continued the trend from over the weekend on our Monday. We saw this activity as the rule once again in our area due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area.
We will see a little better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on our Tuesday and into our Tuesday evening. Some scattered heavy areas of rain will not be out of the question. We will also see the potential that a few of the isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.
All of this activity on our Tuesday and into our Tuesday night will be due to the passage of a cold front. Actually, we may not see much of the cooler air in our area, however we will see somewhat drier air move into our area for our Wednesday and Thursday. This will clear our skies out for Wednesday and Thursday and give us plenty sunshine for both of the days.
The aforementioned cold front and some more bits and pieces of low pressure will bring some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms into our weather forecast for this weekend. So, all in all enjoy our drier weather for the middle portion of our work week.
