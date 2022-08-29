Patchy rain and scattered thunderstorms in store for our Tuesday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba and Lee.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo,
Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Evergreen, New Salem,
Nettleton, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Richmond, Skyline,
Dorsey, Eggville, Indian Hills, Abney and Unity.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Plantersville,
Mantachie, Evergreen, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Richmond, Dorsey,
Skyline, Abney, Jacinto, Flowerdale, Cardsville, Bissell and
Palmetto.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Patchy rain and scattered thunderstorms in store for our Tuesday

Still a hot and humid day in store for many on our Tuesday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms have continued the trend from over the weekend on our Monday. We saw this activity as the rule once again in our area due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area.

We will see a little better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on our Tuesday and into our Tuesday evening. Some scattered heavy areas of rain will not be out of the question. We will also see the potential that a few of the isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.

All of this activity on our Tuesday and into our Tuesday night will be due to the passage of a cold front. Actually, we may not see much of the cooler air in our area, however we will see somewhat drier air move into our area for our Wednesday and Thursday. This will clear our skies out for Wednesday and Thursday and give us plenty sunshine for both of the days.

The aforementioned cold front and some more bits and pieces of low pressure will bring some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms into our weather forecast for this weekend. So, all in all enjoy our drier weather for the middle portion of our work week.

