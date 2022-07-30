Patchy rain and scattered thunderstorms expected this weekend

A fairly mild day when it comes to temperatures to kick off the weekend, with highs barely breaking into the 90s. However, the range in daytime high temperatures will be anywhere from the middle 80s to middle 90s across the area, due to the variety of cloud cover across the area. We will see a cold front sag into our region; this will bring good chances for some rain and thunderstorms into our weather forecast.
This front will give our area a slightly better chance of a few heavy areas of rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms at times. Some of these thunderstorms may produce strong and gusty winds. Some of these thunderstorms may also produce some isolated pockets of rainfall in the category of several inches. This could lead some of our area down the road of some flash flooding.
The rain chances will begin to taper off as we approach the work week. The chance for some afternoon storms can't be ruled out, but the chance of widespread storms is limited. The heat will begin to return, with highs back in the upper 90s by Friday.
