Partly cloudy start to the weekend ahead of severe weather chance later tonight

This morning is starting off with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and mostly clear skies. The high for today is around 81 degrees. Conditions will remain dry throughout the first half of our day with a few isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon from around 3 to 5pm. If any of these happen to pop up, they will be well under the severe threshold.
That is not the case for later on tonight though. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for our westernmost counties and a 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather for the rest of our viewing area tonight. This will move into our area around 10pm and be out by 2 in the morning. The threat is highest to our west and decreases greatly as it heads towards the Alabama state line. Wind is the greatest threat with this system along with large hail although this will be much more likely in Arkansas and counties just west of our viewing area. Although the tornado risk for tonight is not zero, it is very minimal.
After that, Sunday will be a much cooler day with high temperatures only reaching into the mid 60s. Heading into next week, a warming trend will begin on Monday and last until Friday which is when our next rain chance arrives.