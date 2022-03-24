Partly cloudy and slightly cooler for Friday
A week front will drop temperatures slightly for Friday, on what will likely be a breezy and to the work week, but dry weather looks to dominate into the weekend. As we get closer to April storm chances return next week including the potential for a few that could be strong.
A cold front moving through Thursday will continue to allow clouds and cooler temperatures to settle in for early Friday. Friday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s by afternoon under watched be a mix of sun and clouds. Wind speeds will be an excess of 15 to 20 mph from time to time, with breezy northwest wind much of the day.
Saturday starts off partly cloudy in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Yet another quick moving front arrives Saturday, probably prior to dawn, which is why temperatures don’t really increase much from Friday. Sunday starts in the mid 30s, one of our coolest days going forward. Sunday's high temperature should reach the lower 60s by afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
Next week marks a transition warmer, yet retaining dry weather for at least the first half.
Monday starts in the mid 40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Some projections to get us to a degree point but I think that could be a little aggressive. We should be mostly sunny Monday.
Tuesday starts in the mid 50s with high temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Once again, I have some projections that are aggressive enough to get us into the mid 80s for Tuesday, but I’m playing it a little more conservative at this point. Tuesday should be dry with mostly sunny skies.
Things start to change Wednesday and Thursday of next week as our next potent storm system approaches/arrives. Wednesday will start off near the 60° point with high temperatures reaching into the upper 70s. Clouds increased throughout the day and storms are likely by Wednesday night. How quickly those storms arrive, though, remains a bit of a question. Our long-range projections for next week are a little bit out of sync with the timing of the storm system, which gives us less confidence and its severe weather potential than the system we just had come through. Moisture, which is one of the things that helps to fuel thunderstorms, looks to be concentrated more in central and south Mississippi, and could eliminate that potential for severe weather somewhat more in the northern part of the state. Until we can nail down the timing, I’m going to remain uncommitted on the severe weather chance for next week.
The line of thunderstorms we expect to move through Wednesday night could scoot as late as Thursday morning, so expect some wet roadways next Thursday to begin the day with some storms around, drying out through the day and temperatures perhaps making the upper 60s by afternoon.
