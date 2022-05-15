 Skip to main content
Overnight On Sunday Brings Clear and Slightly Cooler Conditions for Start of Our Work Week.

Mostly sunny day, with chances for showers in the overnight hours as a cold front moves through NE MS

Sunday will be a sticky and humid one with lots of sunshine and clouds mixed. Our highs will hover at the 90-degree mark with winds light and variable.

Overnight and into Monday, a cold front sweeping through northeast Mississippi could bring some isolated to scattered thunderstorms with the chance for some strong gusty winds. These storms will be brief and by the time we wake up on Monday morning, most of us will see mostly clear conditions and temps in the mid-60s with highs into the mid-80s.

Early in our work week, this cold front will help to lower our temperatures a few degrees with most of WTVA viewing area experiencing high temperatures in the middle 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across the board through Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a high-pressure system will gradually build into our area bringing with it some of the warmest and hottest temperatures of the season later in the week. By next weekend, rain chances are back into the mix.

