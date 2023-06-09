Overcast conditions with showers moving in on Friday morning

Friday morning begins with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west. These will continue to move south, leaving our area by around noon. After that, high pressure will briefly build into the area leaving us with dry conditions for tonight and tomorrow morning. Showers will return tomorrow afternoon along with warmer temps approaching 90 degrees.
Today we are starting off in the mid 60s with an afternoon high of around 86 degrees. This is slightly below average but not too far off from where we should be for this time of year. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with a few areas struggling to make it out of the 50s for the start of Saturday. Showers will increase Saturday night heading into Sunday as a cold front approaches the area Sunday evening.
This causes Sunday night to have the greatest rain chances that we have seen in a while. That being said, it is likely that many in our viewing area will not see rain as it will still be patchy in nature. Sunday's thunderstorms are also bringing along a slight risk for severe weather with large hail and strong gusty winds possible.