Overcast conditions to start off our Sunday

All of last night's showers and thunderstorms have passed as we wake up on Sunday morning leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Temperatures are only expected to warm up by around 10 degrees as this afternoon's high is expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. The same cold front that brought these cooler temperatures into the area also came with gusty winds. Wind will be coming from the west-northwestern direction at around 15mph throughout the day, but some gusts could be up to 25 mph. Cloud cover will diminish as the afternoon goes on, leaving us with clear skies this evening.
Overnight lows will dip down into the mid 40s as we begin the next work week. Clear skies and dry conditions will stick around through the first half of the week with high temps in the lower 70s for Monday and warming back to the 80s on Tuesday. This dry weather and warming trend will end late Thursday when our next cold front arrives bringing along with it our next chance for rain.