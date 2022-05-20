Our weather pattern starts to change on our Saturday

Once again high pressure has continued to dominate our weather forecast on our Friday. We have once again seen some plenty of sunshine filled skies across our area. We have seen most of the high temperatures reach from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the area. We saw heat index values in the 90s to near 100 degrees once again on our Friday afternoon.
We are going to gradually change things across our area as we go into our Saturday afternoon and evening. We will see some isolated to scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms move into our area, ahead of some low pressure and fronts.
We will see an increased chance for some showers and thunderstorms as we go through our Sunday. This will be due to some more low pressure and more fronts in our area. We will see the potential to see some heavy rainfall briefly at times. We will see the potential for some hail, along with some strong and gusty winds at times. We will see our temperatures cool off due to the cooler air pushing into our area on Sunday, behind the aforementioned fronts.
Some bits and pieces of low pressure and some fronts will linger in our area for most of the next work week. This will keep our area with some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times.
