One more pretty good temperature day in store for our Thursday

Two days of some decent weather in our area in a row. Will there be a third decent day of weather on our Thursday? All signs in the weather point to a more or less pretty good looking day on Thursday, maybe just a little bit hot for some as we go into our Thursday afternoon.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast. This dominance will keep our area on the dry side over the next several days.
By Friday, we will start to see some changes once again in our weather forecast. We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees.