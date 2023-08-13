One more day of dangerous heat before relief arrives

A few scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the first half of Sunday evening, however, as we enter the overnight period most of the storms should begin to taper off. We will be continuing to experience temperatures in the upper 70s throughout the overnight period. Skies will remain partly cloudy with some clearing observed in some locations.
We will be starting out our work week with another hot day with temperatures expected to reach into the upper 90s and heat index values up to 115° yet again. We may see a brief isolated shower in the afternoon, but again the majority of us stay dry for Monday.
After Monday passes, we will see a cold front move across the area cooling temperatures off pretty drastically. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80s and low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s. On top of the cool down, rain chances will be little to none. These will be great days to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
