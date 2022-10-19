One more chilly night on the way before warm-up begins
Temperatures once again should be near the freezing point for tonight before a gradual warm-up takes us back up above normal looking for the weekend.
Frost is likely for most locations and a freeze warning remains in effect for early morning Thursday. Temperatures did not get quite as cold as anticipated early Wednesday, partially because of a little bit of wind and marginally more moisture in the atmosphere. Doesn’t sound like much, but it was enough to keep us slightly above freezing for a lot of locations. With even drier air in place, we should drop close to the Upper 20s or lower 30s for the first part of early Thursday. By afternoon, high temperatures reached the middle 60s.
Friday once again starts in the 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s under almost completely sunny skies. Saturday starts in the upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s with a couple of passing clouds. By Sunday we start in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s with increasing clouds.
Next week rain chances start to increase by late Monday night and into Tuesday. It could be some thunderstorms associated with a Front moving into the area, but at this point, our projections are a little spread out on the timing. as a result, I’m placing our greatest threat on Tuesday but that remains flexible. The temperatures should start the week in the upper 70s for highs and mid-50s for lows but could get a bit cooler by the middle part of the week. Stay tuned because we expect this forecast to change.
