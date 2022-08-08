Once again we will see another hot and humid Tuesday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms were once again the rule across our area on this Monday. All of this was due to some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the heating of the day. Otherwise, we saw high temperatures reach well into the 90s and heat index values were in the upper 90s to around 108.
We will see more of the scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for our Tuesday. We will once again see area temperatures and the heat index in the more or less same level.
As, we go into the later portions of this upcoming work week we will see the effects of a weak cold front. This front will give our area a little better chance for some scattered to patch areas of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. We will see temperatures cool off just a little bit for the high and low temperatures.
