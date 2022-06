OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) - Ole Miss is scheduled to play its first game of the College World Series on Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT against Auburn.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Rebels advanced to the CWS with two dominant wins over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The Rebels’ side of the bracket also includes Stanford and Arkansas.

The other side of the bracket includes Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas and Notre Dame.

Open this link to view the entire bracket.