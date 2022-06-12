 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to
8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ole Miss advances to College World Series

  • Updated
OLE MISS ADVANCES TO OMAHA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ole Miss advanced to the College World Series on Sunday with a 5-0 victory over Southern Miss.

The Rebels swept the super regionals in Hattiesburg with that win along with a 10-0 win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The trip to Omaha is a sudden about-face for a team that was not even certain to make the postseason.

This will be the first CWS appearance for Ole Miss since 2014.

The CWS schedule will be announced on Monday.

Elliott stifles Southern Miss

Hunter Elliott did not look like a freshman on the mound Sunday vs. Southern Miss. The Tupelo native simply dominated the Golden Eagles en route to securing his squad a spot in Omaha.

BONUS CONTENT: Sitting down with the Elliott's before Hunter's big game.

