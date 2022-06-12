Ole Miss advances to College World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ole Miss advanced to the College World Series on Sunday with a 5-0 victory over Southern Miss.
The Rebels swept the super regionals in Hattiesburg with that win along with a 10-0 win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday.
The trip to Omaha is a sudden about-face for a team that was not even certain to make the postseason.
This will be the first CWS appearance for Ole Miss since 2014.
The CWS schedule will be announced on Monday.
BONUS CONTENT: Sitting down with the Elliott's before Hunter's big game.