Off and on rain and thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days

We have seen a frontal system in our region over the last 24 hours. This frontal system has given our area some pretty good patches of rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms at times.
Well, over the next 24 to 48 hours we will see another frontal system in our area that will give our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. We will see all severe weather modes possible with this storm systems through the next few days. in other words, this will not be a good next few days for our area and adjacent areas. This will be a very violent weather trend for the next few days. We will see our chances get better and better for some rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, peaking on Wednesday for our area.
More high pressure tries to dominate our weather forecast down the line, however good chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. This lingering chance will be due to some lingering bits and pieces of low pressure lingering through the weekend and into early next week.
- Timing: Off and on chances for the next few days
- Impacts: All modes of severe, better chances for tornadoes on Wednesday
- Location: All of the WTVA Nine News viewing area. Especially, farther west areas for Tuesday and Tuesday evening. All areas for Wednesday and into our Wednesday evening.