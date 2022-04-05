Not too shabby of the rest for the day on Tuesday, more storms on Wednesday

We saw strong to severe thunderstorms over portions of our area this morning. We saw about five counties in our area under a severe thunderstorm warning this morning. No reports of any major damage have come in on those counties that were affected. All of our area did get to see at least some rainfall, which was heavy at times.
As for the rest of the day, we will see variably cloudy to cloudy skies as the rule. We will see some scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. However, the thunderstorms should stay below severe weather limits.
We will see another frontal system move through our area on our Wednesday. This will bring back into our area another chance for some rain and thunderstorms. We will see the potential by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours on Wednesday for some more of the strong to severe thunderstorms in our area at times.
Most of this activity will clear out of our area by later Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. We will see high pressure build back into our weather forecast on later portions of our Wednesday night. This will once again clear out our skies and we will stay generally calm into our weekend.
- Timing: Our next round of severe weather will be possible on our Wednesday. Isolated during the morning and isolated to scattered storms during the afternoon. Best of chances to the east of our area.
- Movement: Mostly west to east movement of thunderstorms
- Impacts: Strong and gusty winds the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes and isolated hail at times.