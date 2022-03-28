Not too shabby of a Monday in store for our area

High pressure will still dominate our weather forecast for the next few days. This will keep our area on the dry side and we will see well above the normal high temperatures for this time of the year.
We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast On Wednesday and into our Wednesday evening. We will see a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty/severe side at times.
There is a possibility of a widespread strong and gusty winds, along with some tornadic activity with this system. We will need to be weather aware with the passage of this frontal system on Wednesday and into our Wednesday evening. Stay tuned as we will be fine tuning this weather forecast over the next few days.
