Not as mild as Monday temperatures are in store for our Tuesday

Little bits and pieces of low pressure will move their way through our region over the next several days, as will some fronts. This will give our area at times some variably cloudy conditions.
However, we will see for the most part, high pressure dominating our weather forecast. We will see a little bit of a roller coaster ride in daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures due to the fronts passing through our area.
By far, the better chances for some rainfall at times over the next several days will be just outside of our area.
The most influential weather for our area will be due to a frontal passage tonight and into our Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures for a few days; however we will recover pretty well as we go into late weekend and into early portions of next week.
