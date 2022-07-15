No way around it: the weekend but it is going to be hot

Get ready for a hot weekend, because what has been our saving grace, rain, is going to be absent for most of it, leaving heat fully in charge.
Saturday will likely be dry and sunny with temperatures starting in the mid 70s and highs reaching the upper 90s. A couple of very brief, isolated storms could once again pop up along/south of US82, but most locations will not see rainfall.
By Sunday, our next disturbance moves in late in the day, bringing with it our next rain chances. High temperatures on Sunday probably make it into the mid 90s to possibly upper 90s, since the primary rain chance shouldn't arrive until evening/night, leaving most of the day dry.
Monday starts in the mid 70s with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s or low 90s. Monday represents about the only “below normal“ day we have going forward, because of the rain-cooled air. Unfortunately, that means heat is building in a big way once again next week with temperatures in at least the middle to upper 90s for highs.
A major heat wave on the Great Plains could spill toward us and kick us back up in excess of 100°, but I’m playing it conservative at this point in the upper 90s. Either way, heat could once again could exceed 110 next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link