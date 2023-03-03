 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nicer weather in store for our Saturday and Sunday

  • 0
Not too shabby of a Saturday in store for our area

High pressure dominates our weather for this weekend

Calmer weather!! Calmer weather!! Yes, we will finally calm down this evening and as we go into the weekend. We will see nice and calm high pressure move into our area and we will see plenty of sunshine as the rule.

Temperatures will cool down for our overnight hours and we will see temperatures actually stay steady and/or rise as we go into our weekend. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 60s for our Saturday and in the 70s for our Sunday.

Next week we will warm up to well above normal temperatures once again. We will once again see more low pressure move back into our area. We will once again see some chances for some rainfall and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

Recommended for you