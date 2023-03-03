Nicer weather in store for our Saturday and Sunday

Calmer weather!! Calmer weather!! Yes, we will finally calm down this evening and as we go into the weekend. We will see nice and calm high pressure move into our area and we will see plenty of sunshine as the rule.
Temperatures will cool down for our overnight hours and we will see temperatures actually stay steady and/or rise as we go into our weekend. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 60s for our Saturday and in the 70s for our Sunday.
Next week we will warm up to well above normal temperatures once again. We will once again see more low pressure move back into our area. We will once again see some chances for some rainfall and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms.