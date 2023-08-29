Nice weather for us as we continue through the week

We started off Tuesday morning in the low 70s and upper 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies as temperatures today climb to the upper 80s. Most will be dry but a couple showers and a thunderstorm is possible for those south and east counties in the area.
Over the next few days we will see sunny and dry weather with temperatures sticking around the upper 80s. As we approach the weekend temperatures start to climb back to the low 90s. A couple showers possible Friday and Saturday but most will miss out on the rain again. Morning time temperatures stick around the 60s through most of the extended forecast. Next week looks to keep those temperatures above average and mostly dry as well.
Hurricane Idalia is out in the Gulf now and continuing to strengthen through the day. The storm is expected to get to a Cat 2 by the afternoon today and a Cat 3 early Wednesday morning. Idalia is moving towards Florida's Gulf coast. Expected to make landfall close to mid day Wednesday.