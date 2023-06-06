Nice weather for most of the day with some rain possible later

We are starting off with partly cloudy skies for the morning. Most of the morning will be dry and sunny. We will continue to see scattered showers into the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the lower-90s for highs. Most of the area will continue to remain dry. Wednesday will be nice and sunny but warm.. still getting into the low 90s by the afternoon.
By Thursday, we will see a front push in from the north and this will bring a chance of rain and a few of those storms could again be heavy, for some this could happen for your morning commute. The front will push through the area on Thursday and leave in its wake some drier and slightly cooler air.
This will allow morning lows on Friday and Saturday to dip near 60°. This will also set up our region once again for mostly sunny skies on your Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain moves back in though late Saturday and into Sunday bringing more showers and thunderstorms.