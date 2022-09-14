Nice Thursday due to nice high pressure

High pressure has dominated our weather across our area over the last several days. We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure for the next several days across our area. This basically means more of the same is in store for our area as we go through the next several days.
Basically, we will be seeing mostly clear skies as the rule across our area over the next several days. We will see most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the 60s. While most of our daytime high temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 60s across the area. We will see nothing as a threat from the tranquil in our area tropics.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link