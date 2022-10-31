Nice Halloween and trick-or-treating forecast

Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! The Halloween forecast is shaping up to be pleasant and dry. We started out mostly cloudy but most of the clouds will start to clear and we will see some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be consistent into the low 70s and temps will drop into the low 60's and upper 50's for trick-or-treating this evening.
We will see much calmer times as we go into our work week and into the month of November. This calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area. Tuesday evening we could see some showers but most will stay dry and just see a temporary increase in clouds. High temps will be climbing once again.
By mid-week we will be seeing highs in the mid 70s and then upper 70s by the end of our work week. Most of the work week we will see plenty of sunshine. Rain does return to the forecast as we go into next weekend right now most will not see the rain.
