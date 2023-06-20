Nice day for most with some rain for the afternoon

We will see plenty of sunshine today and nice weather. Temperatures today will be warming to the mid to upper 80s. It will be muggy so heat index values will get to the low 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon but we are most will stay dry.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring some more rainfall to the area. We will see somewhat less intense rain and thunderstorms in our than what we had last week. We will still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms not out of the question for the next several days, but we don't see any severe weather risk areas. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that will get on the heavy and hefty side at times over the next several days. All of this will be due to some weak fronts in our area, along with some lingering areas of low pressure in our area.
Most of the high temperatures will range well into the 80s and into the 90s for the next several days. And it is going to be pretty muggy. Most of the overnight low temperatures will range in the 60s to lower 70s over the next several days.