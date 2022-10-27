Nice blue skies through the day with rain for the upcoming weekend

Thursday started off cold in the low 40s. The jacket and extra layers will be needed as you head out today. We will see the same repeat of yesterday in our weather for our Thursday. However, most of our high temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and well into the 70s during the afternoon hours, so just slightly warmer.
We will see more low pressure move back into our weather forecast for our Friday and into the weekend. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. Showers will start late Friday but mostly on Saturday. Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. Most will stay below severe levels.
So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times as we go into the upcoming weekend. Halloween though is looking better if you have any trick or treat plans, we are dry and temperatures close to average.
