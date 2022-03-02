Near-record temperatures for Thursday as unusually warm weather continues
March continues to start on a warm streak with temperatures within a degree or so of a record high temperature on Thursday, setting the stage for extremely warm temperatures approaching the weekend. Some rain chances could limit temperatures somewhat this weekend, but the more meaningful rainfall remains slightly farther out.
Temperatures start in the low 40s Thursday with highs reaching the low 80s. The record on the books for Thursday is 80° sit back in the 1970s, so at this point, we are expecting to meet or exceed that. The dry air has helped us to warm up a bit more the last few days, and it’s the reason we have a nearly 40° temperature swing from morning to afternoon on Thursday. Jackets are definitely necessary in the morning, but short sleeves are a requirement by the afternoon.
Friday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s with a few increasing clouds.
Saturday starts in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. The only reason I reduced temperatures it’s because I have significantly increased cloud cover and some isolated rain chances. At this point expect most of that rainfall will stay west of us, but we’re leaving a 20% coverage on the forecast, just in case.
By Sunday, despite more limited rain chances, low temperatures will start in the low 60s and making it easier to attain the 80° threshold by afternoon. While we should stay mostly cloudy we also should stay mostly dry.
By next Monday, a cold front arrives bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. At this point, it looks like most of those should stay below severe limits, with heavy rainfall being the main impact. Temperatures will start in the low 60s reaching the low 70s prior to the front arriving. Ring coverage could exceed 60%.
Tuesday starts in the 40s with high temperatures probably only reaching the middle to upper 50s, returning us back below what we expect for this time of year. Rain chances in zero, but most of it should be south of us closer to the coast. By next Wednesday, temperatures start once again in the upper 30s with highs in the middle to upper 50s. They limit the chance for rainfall is there, mainly south of US 82, and some projections keep us dry. Either way, Tuesday/Wednesday of next week return closer to what we would expect out of March as opposed to the record-setting/breaking heat that could be immediately ahead.