Much more tranquil and colder weather moves into our area for our Wednesday

We found plenty of severe weather across our area for our Tuesday afternoon and evening. Weather watches and warnings have been issued today across our area. We will continue to see more areas of rain and thunderstorms develop over our area over the next several hours. Some will produce damaging winds and some large hail at times. Some will produce a few tornadoes at times.
This is a very serious weather situation that we are in this evening and into the overnight hours. Please be weather alert for rapidly changing conditions in your area.
We will see most of the activity move out of our area on our Wednesday as the aforementioned frontal system moves out of our area. This will allow some high pressure to build into our area on later portions of our Wednesday and into our Thursday. This will briefly clear our skies out and we will see much more tranquil weather in our forecast for that time period.
We will also see briefly with this high pressure (due to it being of Canadian origin) bring in a burst of some colder temperatures for our area for a few days. This will be true for the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures.
We will see another frontal system or two move back into our area as we go into the weekend and into next week. This will bring back some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms into our weather forecast. Some of which could be briefly on the heavy and or hefty side. Otherwise, one can expect some variably cloudy skies as the rule. Temperatures for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows will be just a little bit milder in comparison to Wednesday night and into our Thursday.