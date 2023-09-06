Much drier weather is in store for our Thursday

We have seen a pretty hot day today and some showers and thunderstorms were scattered over our area at times. Some of which were on the heavy side at times.
As a cold front approaches our area we are looking at some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms through the evening hours. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. Some severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out of the question. Our main form of severe weather will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times.
As the cold front passes through our area overnight and into our Thursday, we will see much drier and cooler air move back into our area. We will see plenty of sunshine from our Thursday and through the weekend.
We will see most of the high temperatures through the time period stay in the 80s to near 90 degrees with lower humidity and heat index values as the rule. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s with some 50s in the mix at times. All in all, our Tropics are still active over the next few weeks or so. We will see Hurricane Lee take over the weather news over the next few weeks. Stay tuned this could be a big one.