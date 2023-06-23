Much drier heading into the weekend

Sunny skies highlight our Friday making for a perfect end to our work week. This is a result of the low pressure system moving up the Atlantic Coast and high pressure moving in behind it. This provides those sunny skies, but also much drier air. Temperatures will be pleasant overnight dropping into the mid to upper 60s.
The dry conditions and sunny skies are not just for Friday. These conditions will continue into the start of the weekend. Saturday may be the perfect time to plan a trip to the pool. The other thing that continues into the weekend is that rise in temperatures. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach into the low to mid 90s. Low temperatures will also be a bit above average in the low to mid 70s.
Unfortunately the dry weather clears out heading into Sunday. We have the possibility for showers and thunderstorms with some of those thunderstorms being strong to severe. The highest severe weather threat is staying to our north as of now. This is a system we will continue to monitor for timing and impacts as it gets closer. Sunday will also be another warm day with temperatures in the mid 90s.
Next week, we continue to see those warm temperatures around the mid 90s and overnight lows will also be warmer in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the week, but the majority of us should be dry for the most part.