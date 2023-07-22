Much drier conditions heading into Sunday

As the cold front has pushed to our south, high pressure has settled in behind it. This is providing us with drier air and cooler temperatures. These conditions will carry over into the evening with low temperatures dropping into the 60s. Even though temperatures will be cooler, muggy air will still be expected.
High pressure remains constant over our area for our Sunday. As a result of this, temperatures will continue to be below average only reaching into the upper 80s. Although it will be cooler, the sunshine will be prominent throughout the day. This also means rain is not expected through the duration of the day. Make sure to find a way to get outside to take advantage of the drier, cooler conditions.
For the start of our work week, we will see both high and low temperatures warm back up slightly. Monday will have temperatures back in the 90s with low temperatures dropping into the low 70s. Still, dry air will be expected all the way into the midweek. The sunshine will be abundant this week, especially for the first half.
By midweek, high temperatures will be into the upper 90s and low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Isolated to scattered showers will be expected back in the forecast by midweek and the chances remain there heading into next weekend as well.