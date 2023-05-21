Much Drier Conditions Expected for our Sunday

After showers cleared out last night, we have been fortunate to remain dry overnight. This is because of high pressure building into our area behind the passing cold front. As a result, this will give us dry conditions for the full extent of our Sunday. Clouds will still move through our area becoming more widespread towards the afternoon. Our high temperature will remain unaffected even with the cold front and cloud cover as it will still reach into the low 80s for the majority of us.
Heading into our work week, cooler mornings will be expected as a result of that previous cold front. This will cause morning temperatures to drop into the upper 50s, low 60s which is slightly less than the past few days. Clouds will also stick around our area, but rain will not move into the forecast until that afternoon/evening. This will be in the form of light to moderate rainfall and isolated in nature. Temperatures will remain unaffected as they will still rise into the low 80s.
Once this batch of showers clear out, several dry days will be in store for us. High pressure will remain constant over our area giving us that dry air. High temperatures will be consistent in the low to mid 80s and low temperatures in the low 60s. A very consistent forecast and one we can take advantage of as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.