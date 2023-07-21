Much drier and cooler air moves into our area for Saturday and Sunday

More heat advisories were the weather story in our area today. Another very hot and humid day was the rule across our area once again on this Friday. The only folks that did not reach the very hot and humid level were the folks that got some pretty good areas of rain and thunderstorms at times. Well, let's say the folks with the rain and thunderstorms missed out on the hot temperatures, not the deep humidity. Also, some of the thunderstorms have been on the hefty side at times.
This prompted severe weather warnings and watches across our area today. We will continue to see more rain and thunderstorms into the overnight hours.
Some more chances for some heavy and hefty thunderstorms for portions of our area. We will see gradual clearing as the rule as we go through our Saturday as we will see a cold front move through our area overnight and into our Saturday.
We will see drier and more calm air move into our area gradually this weekend. We will see cooler air move into our area this weekend. As we go through our next work week, we will see more rain and thunderstorms back into our area as we go into the later portion of the work week.