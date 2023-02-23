 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Much cooler temperatures will be in store for our Friday

  • 0
Record breaking high temperature today was very historic

The up and down temperatures of the days of our lives

It was hot today . . . . . It was so very unseasonably warm today . . . . . It was a record breaker today . . . . . It was a historic record breaking day that we have not seen in the record keeping history of Tupelo. This is what today was.

The weather will be changing a bit over the next few days. We will see a pretty strong cold front move through our area this evening and into tomorrow morning. This will drop our temperatures bigtime across the area. For more or less one day. We will see the warmer temperatures return once again by this weekend. This will take us well into next week with some unseasonably warm weather. This will be for both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures.

We will at times see some scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of the passing bits and pieces of low pressure. Every now and then we will see some of the rainfall on the briefly heavy side and every now and then we will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side. However, in between all of these happenings we could see some variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

Recommended for you