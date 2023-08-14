 Skip to main content
Much cooler temperatures move in for Tuesday

A few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the overnight hours

Cooler temperatures move back into our area Tuesday and for the few days that follow

After some very hot and humid weather, we are going to see a little bit of a break coming up starting with our Tuesday and for most of the upcoming workweek.

We will see some isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms overnight due to a cold front moving through our area. This is the front that will change our weather into a cooler pattern for a few days.

However, our weather pattern will get back into a pretty hot one by later in the week and into the weekend. We will see generally dry weather as the rule for most of the work week after tonight's isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

