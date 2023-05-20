Much Cooler Overnight with an Isolated Shower Possible

We have had partly cloudy skies highlight our Saturday with a few areas experiencing a rain shower or two. Luckily, we have remained below severe limits, but heavy rainfall was seen with this system. This was associated with a cold front pushing through our area which will be clearing out this evening. While there may be a brief, isolated shower overnight, the main difference will be a much cooler evening compared to the past couple of days. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s.
Unlike our low temperatures, our high temperatures for Sunday will be unaffected as they will still rise into the low 80s. The good thing for the latter part of our weekend is that dry conditions are expected for the majority of us. Partly cloudy skies are expected with that sunshine peeking through especially during the morning. Clouds will pick up into the evening and overnight period.
Those clouds and the aforementioned front will cause those temperatures to remain in the upper 50s, low 60s. Clouds will be the common theme for Monday which will block some of that sunshine. Temperatures are still expected to get into the low 80s even with the cloud cover. Light rain showers start late that afternoon and will continue overnight into Tuesday. These will remain isolated in nature and very light.
Beyond this batch of showers, the majority of us should experience drier air with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be reaching into the lower 80s each day and low temperatures will be in the low 60s. We may see an isolated, brief shower develop throughout our work week after those showers clear out Tuesday. This is a very consistent pattern for this time of year.