Much cooler and drier weather in store for our Saturday

A bit of low pressure and an associated frontal system are in the process of moving through our area today. We have seen some pretty good areas of rain and some scattered thunderstorms in most areas today. We have seen some of the activity briefly on the heavy and hefty side at times.
We will continue to see some more rain and thunderstorms as we go through the evening hours. Most of the activity will clear out of our area overnight and we will see our area dry out for a few days.
We are going to see high pressure briefly build into our area for this weekend. This will bring us some cooler and drier weather for the weekend. We will see both the daytime highs and overnight lows stay a bit below where we should be for this time of the year.
We will see some more bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area as we go into early next week. This will bring back into our weather forecast some more scattered to patchy rainfall and some isolated thunderstorms. This activity will linger well into the later portions of next week. Not much stands out as being some hefty weather during this time period, however stay tuned in case things do change over the next several days. We will see temperatures to continue on the mostly below normal daytime high temperatures, while overnight lows will stay normal to slightly below the normal for this time of the year.