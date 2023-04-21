Much cooler and drier weather in store for our Saturday

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Sherman, Blue Springs, Boggan Bend, Birmingham, Graves, Corrona, Jug Fork, Branyan, Bethany, Frog Island, Fairfield, Belden, Geeville, Chesterville and Frankstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&