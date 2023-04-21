 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Sherman, Blue
Springs, Boggan Bend, Birmingham, Graves, Corrona, Jug Fork,
Branyan, Bethany, Frog Island, Fairfield, Belden, Geeville,
Chesterville and Frankstown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Much cooler and drier weather in store for our Saturday

Much better weather is in store for our Saturday

All in all the weekend will be on the good side, however more rain next week

A bit of low pressure and an associated frontal system are in the process of moving through our area today. We have seen some pretty good areas of rain and some scattered thunderstorms in most areas today. We have seen some of the activity briefly on the heavy and hefty side at times.

We will continue to see some more rain and thunderstorms as we go through the evening hours. Most of the activity will clear out of our area overnight and we will see our area dry out for a few days.

We are going to see high pressure briefly build into our area for this weekend. This will bring us some cooler and drier weather for the weekend. We will see both the daytime highs and overnight lows stay a bit below where we should be for this time of the year.

We will see some more bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area as we go into early next week. This will bring back into our weather forecast some more scattered to patchy rainfall and some isolated thunderstorms. This activity will linger well into the later portions of next week. Not much stands out as being some hefty weather during this time period, however stay tuned in case things do change over the next several days. We will see temperatures to continue on the mostly below normal daytime high temperatures, while overnight lows will stay normal to slightly below the normal for this time of the year.

