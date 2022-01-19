Much colder weather arrives for Thursday
A big drop in temperature is on the way and could allow wind chills to hover around the 20s (or colder) the remainder of the week.
Temperatures start Thursday morning in the upper 20s the windchills will be as cold as the low teens or single digits. It won’t warm up much Thursday with afternoon temperature struggling to make it into the mid-30s and wind chill temperatures in the teens and low 20s.
Friday starts in the low 20s with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday starts in the upper teens or low 20s with high temperatures reaching the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday starts in the mid-20s with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s under sunny skies.
Our next more meaningful system arise by the first part of next week, with the first rain chance is starting to emerge by Monday, continuing through much of Tuesday, and exiting prior to dawn Wednesday. Right now, I’m going 20% late Monday on some of those limited rain chances up to 50 to 60% by Tuesday with showers that at this point look primarily liquid, though I wintry mix remains possible depending on the track of the overall system. Considering how much cooler than normal we have been much of this month, stay tuned on this one.
Temperature starting the upper 20s Monday morning with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Tuesday remains very much in flux with low temperatures somewhere in the mid-30s and high temperatures somewhere in the middle to upper 40s, though both could be cooler depending on the track of the overall cold air. Behind that system, Wednesday should start in the upper 20s with mostly dry conditions and high temperatures reaching only the lower 40s.
