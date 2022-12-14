Much colder and drier air moves into our area for Thursday

We have seen some heavy rainfall at times and that has given our area some minor flash flooding. Please be careful as you venture out and about with some of the flooding going on in the low lying areas.
All of this was due to a frontal system that has been lingering in our area. A frontal system that has been around our area for the last day or so is finally moving out of our area tonight.
We have seen some severe weather watches and warnings with this system. We were very lucky in our area with little if any reports of damage. However, areas to the west, south and east of here did not fare so well. We had numerous reports of major damage (some structures even gone). We sadly also, did hear of some deaths and injuries.
As the aforementioned frontal system leaves our area, we will clear out our skies overnight. We will see much drier and calmer air move into our area. We will also see much colder daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures move into our area. As a matter of fact most of our daytime highs will be at or below normal for this time of the year. That also holds true for the overnight low temperatures. Most of our high temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s.
All of this will be due to some air moving into our area from Canada. The culprit for all of this drier and colder air will be in the form of high pressure. This high pressure will dominate our weather all the way into next week.
We will see a few kinks in the armor of the high pressure every now and then as we go into early next week. Those kinks in the armor will be in the form of some bits and pieces of low pressure at times. This will give our area a chance for a few scattered showers at times. However, we do not think that we will see anything bad with these passages of low pressure.