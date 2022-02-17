Much colder air moves in overnight and into Friday

Severe weather today was on the minimal side as things (as expected) did not come together in the proper way. We did see some severe weather warnings and watches today, however little in the ways of damage was found across our area. We did see some unseasonably warm temperatures (well into the 70s for the highs) prior to the cold front moving into our area.
We will see a little bit of cold air move back into our area overnight and into our Friday. We will see wind chills drop off into the teens and 20s for the overnight hours. We will see most of our wind chills stay in the 20s and 30s for our Friday.
This latest cold spell will be short lived. We will see temperatures gradually warm up to above normal temperatures by this weekend and into early next week. Next week we will see some pretty good chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times as another frontal system moves back into our area. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times.
