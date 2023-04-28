Much calmer weather for Friday

We will see a bit of a break from the rain and thunderstorms on our Friday. This break will be due high pressure trying to build into our area. We will see some sunshine by the afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 70s.
More low pressure will move back into our area on our Saturday and into early Sunday. This will once again give our area some scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.
High pressure will build back into our weather forecast for our Sunday afternoon and into our evening. This high pressure will sick around well into next week across our area. This will for the most part keep our area with some mostly clear skies. We will see more sunshine next week and temperatures climb back into the upper 70s nearing the low 80s again.