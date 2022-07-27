Mostly sunny today with hot weather

 Skip to main content
Mostly sunny skies through the day
Heat advisories continue for a few counties as heat index values continue to stay on the high side, most right below the advisory threshold but still take caution.

We will continue to see isolated to scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area at times. We will see every now and then a few isolated heavy and hefty areas of rain and thunderstorms in the mix of things.

We will see a little bit better chance for some rain and thunderstorms down the line, by later in the week and into the weekend. This will be due to a cold front that will sag its way into our area and become stationary and then move back northward by the late weekend. This will give our area a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times.

This front may also drop our temperatures off by just a little bit during this time period. All in all, continue to be careful with this heat that we will be experiencing over the next several days. This could still take a toll on you. Drink plenty and safe amounts of water as you venture out and about.

