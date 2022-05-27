 Skip to main content
Mostly sunny skies for most of the Memorial Day weekend

Friday night, skies will clear out and allow most areas to see a nice calm finish to later portions of our Friday night and continue this weather trend through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.

We will also see some cooler temperatures move into our area. We will see several nights where our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Afternoon highs today and tomorrow top out in the upper 70's and low 80's. Warmer weather is moving back in by Sunday with upper 80's and low 90's. So, all in all things are looking good down the line.

