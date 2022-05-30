Mostly sunny skies for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is shaping up to be pleasant, weather-wise. A mix of sun and clouds are expected through the day with highs in the afternoon reaching the upper 80s. There is a slight chance of light, brief showers noon into the early afternoon, but most of us will stay dry and they will not be impactful enough to cancel holiday plans.
Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week starting out in upper 80s and reaching the low 90's by midweek. Overnight, temperatures remain in the mid 60's and overnight lows continue to climb as well, possibly reaching the low 70's at the midweek point. Although we are avoiding rainfall in the forecast for a decent amount of time, that Mississippi mugginess will be in store for us once these temperatures reach their peaks. Definitely something to accommodate for, but with that being the only concern, things are looking dry for the next few days until rain chances return on Thursday.
Late Wednesday night and into Thursday a weak cold front will be making its way into Northeast Mississippi. This will give us showers and storms for Thursday and into early Friday. After this front exits, dry conditions are in store for the front half of next weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link