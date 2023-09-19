Mostly sunny skies again today with nice temperatures

As high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast across our area. We are starting with cool weather once again with temperatures that dropped down to the 50s. Clear skies and more sunshine will continue with a few passing clouds. Temperatures today climb to the mid 80s.
For the rest of the week the forecast is pretty similar, cool mornings with afternoons in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. We will see some low pressure move back into our area over the weekend and this will give us some chances for some showers and isolated thunderstorms at times. Saturday will be mostly dry with the rain moving in for some Sunday and continuing to the beginning of next week.