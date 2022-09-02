 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mostly dry weather today but more rain into the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Some showers into the afternoon
Maxuser

Friday starting off nice for most with partly cloudy skies. We will see if we can stay dry most of the day on Friday, however after Friday night and into our weekend all bets are off. We will see plenty of moisture work its way back into our area as we go into the upcoming weekend. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area at times.

All of this in combination will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times all the way into next week. Most of the activity will remain on the scattered side during this time period. Isolated rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times during this time period. So if you have any plans outside for the weekend, some storms impact those. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s with the rain but the humidity is back so it will be muggy for anyone outside even into next work week.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you