Mostly dry for the start of the day with rain for the late afternoon evening

This work week is started off mild with mostly to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures are still expected to warm into the lower 80s for the high even though we could see some rain through the day. Most of the rain, if we see any, will be on the lighter side for the morning and early afternoon. Moderate to heavy rainfall will pick up into the afternoon and evening and last overnight into the next day.
Tuesday will be similar with partly cloudy skies and rain chances for much of the day until evening. After that, dry weather dominates the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend as well with high pressure building back in. This is great if you have any outdoor plans for labor day weekend. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 80s for most of next week with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s.